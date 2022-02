P.J. O’Rourke was an author of more than 20 books, including best-sellers such as the best-sellers “Parliament of Whores” and “Give War a Chance.”. He was a conservative satirist, contributing editor at The Weekly Standard, a writer for publications such as The Atlantic, The American Spectator and Rolling Stone and a frequent panelist on the NPR show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”

