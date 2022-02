On Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo: It might be a little early to say, but ESPN has struck gold (or at least silver) with their decision to bring Mad Dog Russo onto First Take every Wednesday to debate Stephen A. Smith. Russo is one of the few personalities in sports media with the passion, fire, and vocal volume to keep pace with Smith on a daily basis. When both are firing on all cylinders, it makes for great debate television.

