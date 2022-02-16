Council Rock North's Bernie Parent is making a name for himself on the court

NEWTOWN - Mention the name Bernie Parent to a Philadelphia Flyers fan and almost instantly the thought of championships come to mind.

Parent made a name for himself and earned a Hall of Fame berth with his play during the 1970s. The club won its only Stanley Cup titles during the 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons.

Now Council Rock North is relying on Bernie Parent to lead the way to victory. But it's not the original, it's his grandson who is leading the charge on the floor.

"Bernie is doing the job for us," said Council Rock North coach Jesse Krasna. "He's been doing it all season. He's been making things happen for us and is a big reason why we're where we are."

Bernie. Bernie Bernie. There are times when the name inspires Council Rock North and he does his best to respond. He's the Indians' leading scorer.

Up and coming ballers:Keep an eye on these area basketball standouts

Scoring sensations:One week, four milestones: These girls joined the exclusive 1,000-point club

"Its nice that they recognize (his grandfather) for all that he's done," Parent said. "I mean its a great honor, and its good that people still remember him. I'm very proud of him, and what he's done."

But the bottom line is winning.

"I want to win," Parent said. "I want to do what I can to help my team win. We are working hard to make that happen."

Parent doesn't have a problem placing his 6-foot-2 body on the line. It inspires him to play better and as a result this season, the Indians have been winning.

District playoffs:Abington heats up down the stretch to secure district spot, plus a look at the pairings

On Friday, No. 18 Neshaminy (14-9) will travel to No. 15 Council Rock North (18-11) for the first round of the District One 6A tournament. The winner will play at No. 2 Lower Merion (18-3) on Feb. 22.

"We're going to be ready," Parent said. "We know what we have to do to advance."