Tigers Football Insider: Draft analyst projects Austin, Parham to be drafted in third round

The 2022 NFL draft is April 28th, and the mock drafts are hitting the internet.

The 2022 NFL draft is April 28th, and the mock drafts are hitting the internet.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter released his three-round mock draft on Monday, Feb. 14. He has former Tigers Calvin Austin III and Dylan Parham going in the third round.

Reuter projects Austin to be drafted by the Houston Texans as the 68th overall pick. He pegged Parham as the 106th overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

Austin is the ninth receiver off the board in Reuter’s mock draft. He projects five receivers to go in the first round, two in the second round and Austin as the second of six receivers picked in the third round.

The mock draft included projected compensatory picks starting in the third round given to teams that have lost a minority employee to a head coach or general manager position. Reuter projects that the Rams would use a compensatory pick to grab Parham.

Parham is the 17th offensive lineman projected to be drafted in the mock draft. Reuter had six O-lineman picked in the first round, five in the second and six in the third. He listed Parham as a center and projected him as the fourth center to go. Reuter projects that 10 offensive tackles, three offensive guards and three centers will go before Parham.

At least one Memphis player has been drafted in the last eight NFL drafts. Austin and Parham are expected to extend that streak to nine years for the Tigers. It would also be the fourth time during that span that multiple Tigers were selected in the same draft.

Four of the 13 draft selections since 2014 have been picked in the top three rounds. Austin and Parham could make it four times in the past five years that Memphis had a player drafted in the top three rounds.

Calvin Austin III and Dylan Parham have been invited to the 2022 NFL combine after having a strong Senior Bowl.