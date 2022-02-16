ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

Middlesex County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 79% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Metrowest Daily News
 8 days ago

Seventy-nine percent of Middlesex County residents are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among Massachusetts counties, Middlesex has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated. Others in the top five are Norfolk (79%), Essex (73%), Suffolk (73%) and Plymouth (70%).

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or the second of a two-dose shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ0y7_0eGIiZzg00

Massachusetts reported 1,654,513 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.9% from the week before.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Middlesex County as of Tuesday:

How many people in Middlesex County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • Ninety-six percent of Middlesex County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,529,666 people
  • Seventy-nine percent of Middlesex County residents are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,260,217 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Massachusetts have been vaccinated so far?

  • Ninety-seven percent of Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,609,912 people
  • Seventy-eight percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,321,914 people

The Metrowest Daily News

