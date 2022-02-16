ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford’s political star:  John M. Clayton

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

by Terry Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yT6MP_0eGIi2CC00

John M. Clayton, who grew up in Milford, served as Secretary of State under President Zachary Taylor

A statue of John M. Clayton stands at the United States Capital, donated to the National Statuary Hall Collection in 1934, stands today, yet very few are aware that his political career began in Delaware and that he was a resident of Milford for most of his life. Clayton had a long, rich political career that reached the national level, serving as Secretary of State under President Zachary Taylor.

The oldest son of James and Sarah Middleton Clayton, John Middleton Clayton, known as Jack, was born July 24, 1796, in Dagsboro. He was the nephew of Dr. Joshua Clayton who served as Chief Executive of Delaware under the Constitution of 1776. Of Quaker ancestry, it is believed the Clayton family came to America with William Penn and eventually found their way to Delaware. Clayton came from a long line of politicians with ancestors who served as continental senators, chief justice and a governor under the King of England.

From a young age, Clayton was an avid reader, and he developed a reputation as a fine speaker. He was sent to boarding school in Berlin, Maryland when he was old enough, but this school did not appeal to him as he claimed they did not serve enough food. He and James Davis, who was the son of Judge Isaac Davis, ran away from the school and walked to Milford where Clayton’s parents had just moved. His parents then sent him to school in Lewes before moving him the Old Academy in Milford.

The Clayton family resided in Parson Thorne Mansion which Clayton’s father purchased from Parson Sydenham Thorne’s nephew, Peter Caverly. While living in the mansion, Clayton would walk to visit his brother-in-law, Walter Douglass, who lived in Mordington on McColley’s Pond every Saturday, a distance of 16 miles.

Early on, Clayton impressed his teachers with his knowledge of politics. He was known to make political speeches from a stump in his father’s tanyard, giving him the reputation of being precocious. At the age of 15, he entered Yale and graduated four years later at the head of his class. He returned to Milford where he studied law with his cousin, Thomas Clayton before attending law school two years later in Litchfield, Connecticut.

After completing law school, Clayton returned to Delaware and opened a law office in Dover, building a very lucrative practice. However, politics continued to draw him and, in 1816, he was elected clerk of the House of Representatives while still attending law school. He served in that position in 1817 and again in 1819. He was clerk of the Senate in 1820 and served in that capacity until 1822. While serving as the clerk of the Senate, Clayton was appointed Auditor of Accounts in 1821. From 1824 to 1828, he served as Delaware’s Secretary of State and, in 1826, he was elected to the State House of Representatives.

In 1822, Clayton married Sally Ann Fisher and they had two children. Sally passed away in 1825, one year before Clayton was elected to the Delaware Senate. John Comegys wrote that after his wife died, Clayton seemed to have no “attractions, but for the necessity of taking care of those who had been committed to him before and the children his wife had given him, he would have sunk, utterly, under the load of his affliction.” Clayton often said that work in his profession saved him after the death of his wife.

Clayton was elected to the United States Senate in 1828, the youngest in that session and was re-elected in 1834 but resigned in 1836 to return to Delaware in order to focus on his law practice and his children. His love of walking continued as he was known to walk the six miles from his home to the Dover Courthouse each day, acknowledging and speaking to those he met on the way. In 1837, Clayton was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware, serving for two years before retiring again. He received an honorary doctorate from Yale in 1836.

After his retirement, Clayton moved from Dover to New Castle in 1842, living in the Read Mansion until he built Buena Vista. National politics called to him again in 1842 and he was elected to the Senate. As a Delaware legislator, Clayton was instrumental in building the first railroad in the state.

Due to his popularity in the Mexican War, General Zachary Taylor was elected president in 1848, Although President Taylor never declared for any party, it was believed he was a Whig, the precursor to the Republican party. There are reports that President Taylor had never voted and when the notice was sent to him that he had been nominated, he refused to accept it because it did not have enough postage. After his election, President Taylor held his military command until January 1849 and kept his cabinet choices quiet. When he did choose his cabinet, he did not choose prominent Whigs, but instead chose people he felt he could trust.

His first choice for Secretary of State was Governor John Crittenden of Kentucky, but Crittenden did not want to resign as governor. President Taylor then chose Clayton. The two men met less than two weeks before his inauguration. Both men had little diplomatic experience, but they had similar nationalism sentiments. President Taylor allowed Clayton to handle foreign policy matters with little interference from him. Clayton, as well as President Taylor, were opponents of the European political order and supported German and Hungarian revolutionaries.

Throughout 1849 and 1850, a Venezuelan radical, Narciso Lopez, led repeated expeditions to Cuba in an attempt to conquer the island. Clayton saw the enterprise as illegal despite Lopez’s attempts to gain American support. President Taylor and Clayton issued a blockade and authorized the arrest of Lopez and his followers. At the same time, the Taylor administration, led by Clayton, confronted Spain about Americans who had been arrested for piracy. Spain released them to keep good relations with America.

The construction of a canal through Central America was a cause of tension between Britain and Nicaragua. Britain had been seizing points on the eastern coast of Central America. Negotiations were held, resulting in the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty in which both nations agreed not to claim control of any canal built in Nicaragua and guaranteed neutrality in lines of travel across Central America’s Panama isthmus. The treaty laid the groundwork for the building of the Panama Canal.

President Taylor died on July 9, 1850, of cholera, just over a year after taking office. Clayton resigned his position in the cabinet intending to return to his law practice. In 1853, he was once again elected to the United States Senate. During his campaign, Minnesota Senator Lewis Cass claimed that the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty was not in the best interest of the country. Because he had not been elected, Clayton refused to respond, stating that he was a private citizen. However, in his opening address as a Senator, Clayton responded the Minnesota Senator, putting his reputation on the line and many say he gained the respect of the Senate for being honest and forthright.

As a Senator, Clayton served with such greats as Henry Clay, Daniel Webster and John C. Calhoun. It was during his term in office that the Missouri Compromise was passed and Clay stated that it would “not have been possible without his efforts.”

Clayton died on November 9, 1856, during a recess of Congress. Senator Crittenden said at his death “I will not attempt any deration of the character of Mr. Clayton, or an enumeration of his public services. These belong to history. But we who were his associates, who saw and knew, and heard him, can bear witness that he was a great man and a great statesman, of unsullied and unquestioned patriotism and integrity and that in the Senate and in the Cabinet, he rendered great service to his country. If history be just to him, she will gather up all these materials, and out of them she will mould for him such a crown as she awards to great and virtuous statesmen who serve their country and well.”

In recognition of his service to the country, the statue of Clayton was placed in the rotunda of the nation’s Capitol on June 26, 1934, joining Caesar Rodney, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Clayton and his wife are buried in a private cemetery on the grounds of the Parson Thorne Mansion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Fry Farm industrial park MOU signed

by Terry Rogers     The City of Milford entered into an MOU with Tsionas Management and Emory Hill to begin development of the Fry Farm On Monday, February 14, Milford City Council agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Tsionas Management and Emory Hill to provide professional services for a new industrial park planned for the Fry Farm. ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford Launches MyMilford App

Released by City of Milford   The MyMilford app will allow citizens to report issues they find, such as building code violations or sidewalk problems The City of Milford has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform called MyMilford that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and city service requests or complaints. With the free MyMilford mobile app ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bluhm explains economic development process in Milford

by Terry Rogers     Sara Bluhm provided information about the economic development process in the city Sara Bluhm, the Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford recently spoke at the monthly Milford Conversation, held at the First Presbyterian Church. Bluhm explained how economic development worked in the city and provided insight into projects within the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Milford LIVE News

Before the Battle of Brandywine, Washington was in Wilmington

Washington watches the Continental Army pass the Crooked Billet Tavern at Centre Road and Kennett Pike on Sept. 9, 1777. A Wilmington history buff has uncovered many of the roads and paths General George Washington marched Continental Army troops along en route to Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania for the 1777 Battle of Brandywine. Retired Army officer and University of Delaware graduate ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State of the Arts Podcast – February 12, 2022

This week on Delaware State of the Arts, Kaitlin Ammon interviews Kristen Matulewicz, the curator of community and academic programs at the Biggs Museum of American Art, about the Biggs’ latest exhibition, Visions & Voices, a juried exhibition of Mid-Atlantic African American artists. Visions & Voices features 32 artworks by 20 artists, including nine Delaware artists. Tune in to learn about the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Pond trout season to open for kids March 5, all others March 6

Delaware’s downstate pond trout season will open for anglers on Sunday, March 6, but not before youth anglers get a whole day to themselves. The season will open for anglers under the age of 16 beginning on Saturday, March 5. For all other anglers, the season will begin the following day, DNREC said in a press release Friday. Fishing will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Food Bank of Delaware to host drive-thru food pantry in each county

Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Delaware. The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county beginning next week. The first event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The food bank reminds participants to ensure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so that ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
Person
Henry Clay
Person
Joshua Clayton
Person
John C. Calhoun
Person
Daniel Webster
Person
John M. Clayton
Milford LIVE News

Delaware mask mandate to expire Friday, Feb. 11

Gov. Carney’s universal indoor mask mandate will expire Friday, Feb. 11/Getty Images Delaware’s universal indoor mask mandate will expire at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Gov. John Carney on Monday revised the State of Emergency order citing the sharp decrease in cases since the height of the omicron variant surge. While masks will no longer be required inside many ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware courts to test allowing public to bring in cell phones

  Signs in some Delaware courts today detail a trial program allowing people to bring cell phones into the building. Delaware courts on Monday began testing the effect of allowing the public to bring cell phones into select courts in all three counties, after banning electronic devices since 2005. Those attending Family Court facilities in Dover and Georgetown, Justice of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
748
Followers
569
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy