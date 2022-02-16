Woman with Knife Shot, Killed by Sheriff’s Deputies

A woman with a knife was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputies Tuesday evening. Eyad Alawi/KNN

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family disturbance call in Lancaster.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, on the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the location regarding a call for a family disturbance, possibly mentally ill person. When deputies arrived, they contacted a female White adult who was armed with a knife, reported LASD.

At some point during their interaction, the female charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to LASD. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No deputies or other persons were injured in the incident. There are no further details at this time.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances involving this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.