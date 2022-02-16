ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs: Muskingum Valley distributing N95 masks

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 8 days ago
Muskingum Valley distributing N95 masks

ZANESVILLE — Muskingum Valley Health Centers will be distributing N95 masks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 30 N. Kennebeck Ave. in McConnelsville and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 28 S. Sixth St. in Zanesville.

The sprinter van used for the distribution is also available for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, patient education and community outreach. For more information, go to mvhccares.org/mobileunit.

CFLP board to meet

NEWARK — The Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District Board of Directors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Donald D. Hill County Administration Building, 20 South Second St, Newark. Election of officers will be held.

A public hearing on designation will be following at 9:15 a.m. and the policy committee will meet at 9:45 a.m. The committee meeting will feature election of officers, reviewing the annual plan implementation and voting on sending the new plan out for ratification.

Homegrown Players receive grant

ZANESVILLE — The Homegrown Players of Zanesville have received a grant of $19,918 from the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation for support of a mobile theater.

Construction is set to begin on a 20-foot trailer capable of housing all of the structural elements necessary to stage a theatrical production anywhere in the county including indoor and outdoor venues.

Homegrown Players formed in 2017 to give arts education opportunities to homeschool students from ages 8 to 18. The group performs two shows a years and has a summer camp.

Civil War Roundtable meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Putnam Presbyterian Church, 467 Woodlawn Ave.

Discussed will be "The War Outside my Window: The Civil War Diary of LeRoy Wiley Gresham." Call Bob Crowder at 740-221-7388 for more information.

Frick exhibit opening at ZMA

ZANESVILLE — "By the Way — The Photographs of Ken Frick" will be on display starting Feb. 23 at the Zanesville Museum of Art and available for viewing online.

It features 17 photographs by the Zanesville native taken over the past five decades. He's visited 49 states on his motorcycle, capturing various landscapes, architecture and people.

T-Mobile offering home internet

ZANESVILLE — T-Mobile on Wednesday expanded its fixed wireless home internet service to 10 new cities in Ohio. This includes Zanesville.

The expansion will give 2.5 million Ohioans an alternative to traditional landline ISPs and more than a third now covered by T-Mobile home internet are in small towns and rural areas. More information is available at t-mobile.com.

Straker Foundation to hold writing contest

ZANESVILLE — The Mary Helen Straker Award in Writing from the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation is open to high school juniors of Muskingum County.

Up to three students from each high school in the county will earn $500 awards for essays. A grand prize of $2,000 will be announced at a ceremony March 24 at Zane State College. Information is available through high school guidance counselors.

