Brandon Matthews hopes to stay hot for LECOM Suncoast Classic

By Jim Brockman
Herald-Tribune
 8 days ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH — Brandon Matthews seeks to strike while the irons, and every other club in his bag, are still hot at Thursday’s opening round of the of the fourth annual LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Matthews is among the field of 144 players who will tee it up in hopes of snatching the top prize of $135,000 at Lakewood National Golf Club, a regular stop on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Matthews is fresh off his victory on Sunday at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. The 6-foot-4, 27-year-old from Dupont, Pennsylvania, earned the win by finishing the tournament with a three-hole flourish of birdie-birdie-eagle for a 19-under 264 four-round total to claim first place and the $135,000 paycheck.

In the Korn Ferry tournament prior to that, Matthews was also near the top, finishing second at the The Panama Championship in Panama City, Panama.

“This has been the culmination of a lot of hard work and perseverance over the past few years,” Matthews said after practicing his putting at Lakewood National. “I have a good team around me. It’s exciting to see it pay off at this level. Hopefully, we can continue the progress.”

Matthews has the ideal location to maintain his momentum ... at least according to him.

“This is probably my favorite golf course that we play all year,” he said. “It sets up better for me than any other event. There are five par-5s, there are two par-4s that are driveable for me.”

Like every other professional golfer who has ever teed it up at a Korn Ferry event anywhere, Matthews is playing this season in hopes of finishing in the top 25, which guarantees a PGA Tour card for the 2023 season.

But his recent streak has provided him with some extra incentive, not the least of which are those fine paydays that go along with winning.

“I’m really excited to continue the stretch that I’m on, and getting another win this week,” said Matthews, who is also a three-time winner on PGA Tour Latinoamerica. “I want to soak it in and enjoy what I just accomplished.

“In the same breath, I still need to keep playing good golf. I mean, winning on the money list is a heck of lot better that finishing 25th. I’m going to try to keep my foot on the gas and keep going.”

LECOM Classic notebook

• Mark Hubbard, 32, of Denver, is the only past LECOM champion in the field. He won the inaugural event in 2019 with a 26-under total of 262 that remains the record for the tournament.

• The field also includes 45 past Korn Ferry champions with a total of 58 wins, led by Tommy Gainey of Darlington, South Carolina, and Heath Slocum of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

• Cayden Page, a 17-year-old high school student from Lexington, Kentucky, and a verbal commit to Auburn University, is the only amateur playing via sponsor exemption.

LECOM Suncoast Classic

WHAT: Regular stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, the path to the PGA Tour.

WHO: 144 golfers competing for 72 holes of stroke play.

WHEN: Thursday-Sunday.

WHERE: Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander course, par-71, 7,112 yards)..

PURSE: $750,000 (top prize is $135,000).

TICKETS: $20 at the gate for adults, children under-17, active duty military, veterans and first responders are admitted free of charge with a valid ID.

PARKING: Free.

