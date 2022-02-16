ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mug shots released of suspects in case of missing girl found hidden under staircase

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9cHh_0eGIge6L00
(Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department)

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (WJW) — Mugshots have been released of the suspects in the case of a missing little girl found hidden under a staircase in a New York home.

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer, New York, on July 13, 2019. Investigators believed the girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr.

She was found Monday after police received a tip that the child was being hidden in the home.

The homeowner, who was not immediately identified, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared in 2019, police said.

A little over an hour into their search, police found the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. Cooper was with her.

The girl was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters, where she was seen by paramedics. She was later released to her legal guardian in good health and reunited with her older sister.

Weather alerts: Flood warning, wicked winds and snow

Cooper, 33, is charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She was taken to the Ulster County Jail.

Shultis Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree custodial interference and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Also charged is Shultis’ 57-year-old father, Kirk Shultis Sr. He faces charges of first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Concerns of a partial collapse after fire breaks out at Hampton Inn in Brooklyn

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Stay-away orders of protection have been issued against all three suspects.

Fox News reports the suspects will appear in court for the second time in the case Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former officer who said she confused handgun for Taser sentenced in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Potter was convicted in December of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Inappropriate video’ involving teacher sent to hundreds of students: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that an inappropriate video, involving a Ginn Academy teacher, was sent to about 200 students. A police report was filed Tuesday at the city’s Fifth District Police headquarters. Police officials say sex crimes detectives are now investigating the issue and trying to determine how exactly the video made […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘I’m just in disbelief’: Cleveland business likely to close after suspects drive truck into building, set it on fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire at a carryout in Collinwood early Wednesday morning and discovered a dump truck had been used by thieves to smash their way into the store in an effort to steal the ATM.  The couple that has owned the T and N Beverage Store on East 140th Street […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

East Cleveland officer on leave after video captures him kick a kneeling suspect in the back: I-Team

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An East Cleveland officer has been placed on administrative leave after video surfaced on social media showing the patrolman kicking a suspect who was kneeling on the ground putting his arms behind his back.   Police Chief Scott Gardner tells the I-Team the incident happened early Monday morning, shortly after […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn#Staircase#Mug Shots#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy