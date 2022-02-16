ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Here's When You May Finally Be Able To Buy The OnePlus 10 Pro

By Rahul Srinivas
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched "early" in...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

gizmochina.com

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs Comparison

OnePlus 10 Pro recently debuted as the first OnePlus’ top-tier flagship released after the integration with OPPO. It is an amazing handset without compromises for the most demanding users, but it is not the first-ever top-tier flagship released by the brand. Last year, the Chinese giant came up with the OnePlus 9 Pro, another amazing high-end phone which registered a lot of sales thanks to its stunning specifications. What changed with the new OnePlus 10 Pro? Is it worth upgrading from the previous model or it still does not make any sense with the actual prices? This comparison between the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 9 Pro will hopefully answer these questions in the best possible way.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10 Pro: Everything you need to know

While many might argue that the soul of OnePlus was hand-in-hand with co-founder Carl Pei who left the company in late 2020, OnePlus smartphones are still a hot topic, especially after their intriguing partnership with photography darling Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already official and released in China, where...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Here's Where You Can Buy The Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung continues to dominate the Android news sphere with its recent Unpacked event. We had a metric ton of leaks regarding the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but now, it’s all official. If you’re excited to buy a Galaxy Tab S8, here’s where they will be available. Where...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS

Since last year, it has been speculated that OnePlus is working on its first-ever tablet. Now, a new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar, reported by 91mobiles, says that OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS as its operating system. As we previously reported, there are rumors that OnePlus's...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus put improved cameras and performance in a samey design

By most accounts, last year’s Galaxy S21 lineup didn’t measure up to Samsung’s sales expectations. Flanked by more Android competition than ever before, the S21 and S21 Plus struggled to stand out on their own merits. It didn’t help matters that Samsung gave the base model a “cheap” first impression by using plastic materials on the back instead of glass.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Phandroid

Motorola set to unveil its latest Edge phone on February 24

It’s been a busy few weeks for Motorola, as the company recently launched the G Stylus 2022, while patent filings have shown a unique design for a potential foldable phone. Motorola’s not done yet, as the company has taken to Twitter (via Droid Life) to begin teasing an announcement or event on February 24.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

My Nintendo Store Comes Online With A Ton Of New Products

If you head to Nintendo's website this morning, you'll see a new option listed in the navigation bar at the top called "My Nintendo Store." As the name suggests, Nintendo has launched a new online store in both the US and Canada that exists alongside the Switch eShop. Previously, users could only purchase digital games from Nintendo's website, but with the launch of this new shop, there are physical products – including games and hardware – available as well.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra faster than the Apple iPhone 13? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU powers Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra, but how does it compare against Apple’s A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 and Google Tensor in the Pixel 6? Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 smartphone line this week, which includes the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. While all three are receiving a lot of attention, the last one is unquestionably the show-stopper, boasting top-of-the-line specs and unmatched functionality.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus 10 Pro could hit the Indian market by March 16 - Here’s what we know

OnePlus 10 Pro entered the Chinese market last year and now the latest rumours suggest that the smartphone is going to make its India debut by March. The device was launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. In collaboration with 91Mobiles, popular tipster Yogesh Brar mentioned that the OnePlus 10 Pro will hit the Indian market by mid-March.
NFL
pocketnow.com

realme GT 2 series global launch happens February 28 at MWC 2022

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone manufacturers, and it has just announced that it will introduce the new realme GT 2 series on February 28 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company officially revealed the realme GT 2 series in January, but it was only available in China up until now.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The GPU shortage may finally be ending. Here’s why

The recent trend of improving prices for the graphic cards market appears set to continue, according to a new report, which may finally signal an impending end to the GPU shortage. 3DCenter has been documenting pricing and availability changes for GPUs for over a year now, which has predominantly seen...
RETAIL
MacRumors Forums

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM, Matching Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s memory components have now been confirmed, and added that the schedule for mass production appears to be accelerating.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus might launch a lot of products this year

OnePlus started as a brand with a razor-sharp focus on consumers with the help of a handful of products – which included 4 phones and a couple of accessories like power bank and Bluetooth neckbands. However, in what seems to be a contrasting change to the policies, the company is reportedly going to launch a whole lot of products this year.
CELL PHONES
