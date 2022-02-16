Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are teaming up for the first time in ‘The Lost City.’ The new film looks to be a 2022 highlight. From the cast to the release date, here’s everything we know about ‘The Lost City.’

The biggest names in Hollywood are uniting for one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2022. Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and even Brad Pitt star in the upcoming film The Lost City, formerly known as The Lost City of D. If you love a good rom-com and action-adventure comedy, The Lost City is going to be the movie for you.

The first trailer for The Lost City dropped in December 2021 and has already amassed nearly 18 million views on YouTube. The latest trailer had one of the coveted Super Bowl spots and teased the epic twists and laughs to come. HollywoodLife has all the latest news and updates you need to know about The Lost City before its splashy debut.

‘The Lost City’ Release Date

The Lost City will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022. The movie’s release date was actually moved up a few weeks, Paramount announced in October 2021. The original release date was April 15. The Lost City will have its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 12. The film will have an exclusive theatrical release and will not be available on a streaming service initially.

Cast & Crew

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a best-selling romance novelist. Channing Tatum plays Alan Caprison, a cover model for Loretta’s novel The Lost City of D. Sandra and Channing’s dynamic will be at the center of The Lost City.

Daniel Radcliffe in ‘The Lost City.’ (Paramount Pictures)

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe takes an evil turn as Fairfax, a billionaire and criminal who kidnaps Loretta in order to find the Lost City. Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Loretta’s publicist, Beth. Patti Harrison plays Alan’s sister Pratt Caprison. Oscar Nuñez, Raymond Lee, and SNL star Bowen Yang also have roles in the film.

Brad Pitt will be making an epic cameo appearance as a CIA agent who rescues Loretta and Alan. His cameo has been teased in the trailers for the film. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shares hairstylist Janine Thompson with Sandra. Apparently, Janine convinced Sandra to join Brad in Bullet Train in exchange for him appearing in The Lost City, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Brad Pitt with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. (Paramount Pictures)

Brad’s cameo was shot over 4 days. “He just came in, and he tore it up. He’s really funny,” Sandra said about Brad. Channing added, “He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I’ve met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn’t focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways.”

What Is The Storyline Of ‘The Lost City’?

The Lost City is combining the energies of a rom-com and an adventure comedy into one movie. The official synopsis for The Lost City reads:

The official poster for ‘The Lost City.’ (Paramount Pictures)

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, Dash. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The Lost City can be compared to the 1984 film Romancing the Stone, which followed a romance novelist trying to save her kidnapped sister by going on a quest to find lost treasure. “They just don’t make movies like that anymore,” Channing told EW. “This is sort of one of those moments to see if we can land on a new version of that sort of genre movie… This is a completely unique, original story.”

Production Highlights

The Lost City was filmed in quite the tropical locale. Principal photography began in May 2021 in the Dominican Republic. Locations included Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, Monte Plata Province, and Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios, according to Casa de Campo Living. Filming came to an end in August 2021.