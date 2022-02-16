Golden Flashes need strong finish to secure MAC Tournament bid

With seven games remaining in the regular season, Kent State is one of six teams within 1½ games of third-place Akron in the Mid-American Conference women’s basketball standings.

The Golden Flashes (15-7, 7-6 MAC) are also just a half-game out of ninth place, and only the top eight teams qualify for the 2022 MAC tournament.

The teams resting from third to ninth are about to spend the final three weeks of the regular season beating up on one another, looking to avoid being the one squad left out of the postseason. The Flashes will open that stretch on Wednesday by playing host to Northern Illinois (10-12, 7-7), which is tied with Ohio (12-9, 6-6) for eighth place.

“Every game’s big now. You've got to be steady through it, just continue to stay focused on one game at a time and not worry about standings and that type of thing. It's just about making it to Cleveland [for the MAC tournament] at this point,” said KSU coach Todd Starkey. “Whoever finishes ninth is going to be a quality team that honestly would be good enough to make a run in the tournament.”

The Flashes have played themselves back into the MAC tourney picture by winning five games in 11 days to open the month of February. They will start another stretch of five games in 11 days against the Huskies, the last team they lost to back on Jan. 26.

“That was the first time we had played in 10 days, and a long road trip, and you could tell,” said Starkey. “In the first three quarters we struggled to make shots, to finish, to execute. Defensively we did pretty well, but we were definitely out of rhythm offensively.”

Kent State made an offensive adjustment late in that game, shifting the emphasis to junior forward Nila Blackford inside. Blackford responded with 15 points in the fourth quarter. Going back to that contest she is averaging 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

“That fourth quarter [against NIU] was the start of us playing differently,” said Starkey. “We went inside to Nila and she did a great job finishing. I think we learned a lot about ourselves that game, and I think it carried over to the next five. That’s one of the reasons we’ve had some decent success lately. The offensive side of the basketball has been going better for us, but I still think we have significant room for improvement.”

Blackford is averaging a double-double in MAC play, 12.4 points, 10.5 rebounds. Wednesday she’ll battle Northern Illinois junior A’Jah Davis, who averages a double-double on the season — 15.8 points and 12.1 boards.

Davis and senior guard Janae Poisson have picked up the slack offensively for the Huskies since leading scorer Chelby Koker suffered a season-ending injury in last month’s game against Kent State.

“Davis is probably the best true post player in the conference. They’re really playing through her with Koker out,” said Starkey. “Poisson has really picked up her scoring as well. Those are the two main threats, but they've got a really good supporting cast and they play really hard and together.”

Northern Illinois has split six games since defeating the Flashes, who enter Wednesday’s rematch riding a five-game winning streak. Kent State’s offense has improved in February, while its defense continues to be solid. The Flashes rank second only to conference leader Toledo (19-4, 13-1) defensively, allowing 60.6 points per contest.

“We’re going to have to continue doing what we’re doing well, being really rigid defensively,” said Starkey. “When we play defense consistently like we’re capable of and our shooting is on, I think we can beat anybody.”

What: Women’s Basketball

Who: Northern Illinois (10-12, 7-7) vs. Kent State (15-7, 7-6)

When/Where: Wednesday, 7 p.m./M.A.C. Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+/Kent State Radio Network

First matchup of 2021-22: Northern Illinois won 61-55 on Jan. 26 in DeKalb, Ill.

Huskies leaders: A’Jah Davis (15.8 points, 12.1 rebounds). Janae Poisson (13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds). Mikayla Brandon (6.5 points, 5.9 rebounds).

Flashes leaders: Lindsey Thall, 6-2, Sr., F (11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists). Katie Shumate, 5-11, Jr., G (12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds). Casey Santoro, 5-4, So., G (11.8 points, 3.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds). Nila Blackford, 6-2, Jr., F (11.5 points, 9.4 rebounds). Bridget Dunn, 6-3, Fr., F (9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds).