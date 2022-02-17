ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine crisis: Russian claim of troop withdrawal false, says US

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's claim that it is moving troops away from the border with Ukraine is "false", according to a senior US official, who added that 7,000 extra troops have arrived in recent days. The official also said that Russia could launch a "false" pretext to invade Ukraine "at any moment"....

