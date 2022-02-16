ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Deputies search for person who shot dog in the head in Clay County

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Dog shot in head in Clay County, deputies say (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say someone shot a dog in the head.

Deputies shared two photos of the white and tan-colored dog on social media Tuesday asking for the community’s help in locating either the dog’s owner or the person who shot the dog.

The sheriff’s office said the dog was found in January suffering from the gunshot wound at Long Branch and George Mosley roads.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective G. Winterstein at 904-591-4551. To remain anonymous, you’re asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.

