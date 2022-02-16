ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold in final short track event

By Alex Weiner
tmj4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea's Choi Min-Jeong won the women's 1500m short track gold medal for the second straight Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Choi grabbed the lead on the seventh of 14 laps and slowed down the pace at first. She eventually turned on the jets over the final four laps, and no one...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arianna Fontana
Person
Suzanne Schulting
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
wfla.com

Team USA drops in Beijing medal count

Team USA collected speed skating bronze in men’s team pursuit to close ground on their medal total from 2018. The Americans have 17 medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics — seven gold, six silver, and four bronze — in China, six shy of their 23-medal haul last winter tournament.
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Italian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
AFP

Olympic chief Bach hits out at 'chilling' reaction of Valieva coach

Thomas Bach said Friday it was "chilling" to see how Kamila Valieva's coach treated the Russian teenager after a doping scandal engulfing the skater culminated in an error-strewn performance at the Beijing Olympics. The International Olympic Committee president said he was "very disturbed" to see the 15-year-old fall several times and sob in the women's figure skating final on Thursday. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into Valieva's entourage, after the doping controversy tarnished the second week of the Games in the Chinese capital and thrust the young skater into the glare of the global spotlight. "I was very disturbed when I watched it on TV," Bach said, adding Valieva was treated with "a tremendous coldness" by her coaches after the calamitous free skate routine which saw her finish fourth and miss out on a medal.
SPORTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Team USA takes home gold and silver in freeski slopestyle

BEIJING, China — Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy