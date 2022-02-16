Xavier University will no longer require masks on campus

Xavier University announced on Wednesday that masks will no longer be required on campus starting Monday.

The university first implemented the mask mandate, which required all students and staff members to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status, in August 2021.

In November, Xavier announced it planned to lift the mandate on Dec. 1, but a surge in COVID-19 cases led the university to extend the mandate into the spring semester.

While masks won't be required past Monday, the university said in a press release "all community members are welcome to continue wearing a mask."

Free N95 masks and KN95 masks will be available at Flynn Hall and the Gallagher Student Center Welcome Desk for those who would like one.