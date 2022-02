For more than a month, countless animal lovers across Colorado’s Western Slope were gripped by the same question: Where is Mia?. But you’d never know it from the rescue dog’s calm demeanor now, flopped on the couch next to her owner, Charles Reigies, and his girlfriend, Hanna Poscente. Mia is shy and quiet, with short, white fur, brown spots and floppy ears – and a story the couple will never fully know.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO