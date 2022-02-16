Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

Louisville falls in the middle of the pack when it comes to the best U.S. cities to launch a business, at least according to one data analysis. Real Estate Witch compared the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas across 12 metrics. The weighted rankings evaluated several criteria, including business applications per 100,000 people in the last five years, employment growth in the last 12 months, average annual income, LLC filing fees, incorporation filing fees, corporate tax rate, chief executives per 1,000 people, Google Trends data and patents filed per 1,000 people in the last five years.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO