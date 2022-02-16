ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe man arrested after allegedly trying, failing to rob pizza restaurant, delivery driver

By Scott Lewis, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A West Monroe man was arrested this week after Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he targeted Johnny’s Pizza restaurant and a delivery driver in two separate attempted armed robberies.

Jamie Lynn Youngblood, 34, faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of attempted armed robbery
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Illegal carrying a weapon in the presence of narcotics

He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with a $235,000 bond.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a call for an attempted armed robbery of a Johnny’s Pizza delivery driver. Youngblood allegedly approached the victim as they entered their vehicle and pointed a silver handgun at them through the closed window, tapping on the glass. The victim sped away in fear for their life, according to authorities.

Deputies gained verbal consent to search the residence where the attempted robbery occurred with the delivery driver. They located Youngblood inside of the residence and obtained a search warrant, discovering a loaded .22 caliber pistol and two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and oxycodone.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered that Youngblood attempted to rob Johnny’s Pizza during a separate incident. According to the second victim, Youngblood walked to the counter inside of the Johnny’s Pizza restaurant on the 1200 block of Jonesboro Road with his hood up and covering his face. As Youngblood held his hands inside the pocket of the hoodie, he told the second victim that he was armed and demanded cash.

The second victim then convinced Youngblood that the money was in the back of the restaurant. The second victim then activated the panic alarm, causing Youngblood to flee the premises.

Opelousas home sprayed with bullets twice in 1 week

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — What started off as a quiet evening turned to panic as Linda Nichols and her family say they spent what seemed like an eternity dodging hundreds of bullets as they flew into their home. “I’ve lived here 27 years, never had a problem, never had a problem. My oldest son died […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
Carencro police looking for missing runaway teen

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a missing runaway teen. Ethan Breaux, 16, was last seen Thursday evening. Breaux left his home in the 100 block of Sis Lane between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. He is a Black male with brown hair and […]
CARENCRO, LA
One dead in Evangeline Parish shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a man is dead after a shooting on St. Julien Road near Hwy 75, south of Chataiginer. 34-year-old August Tujuan Latrall of Jeanerette has been identified as the victim in the homicide. Initial reports indicate three vehicles were involved in a shoot out around […]
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
GoFundMe started for 11-year-old victim funeral costs

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Morgan City mother bury her 11-year-old son, who authorities say was shot and killed over the weekend. Fran Larpenteur created a GoFundMe account and says all the money raised will help the the mother of 11-year-old Van Joseph Hunt with funeral and burial […]
MORGAN CITY, LA
Two shootings in Port Barre, not believed to be related

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police investigated two shootings in a 12-hour period, but they do not believe the two shootings were related. Three people were charged in one of the shootings, according to a press release. The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Bayou Rd. The Port […]
PORT BARRE, LA
Two indicted for death of man shot at carwash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were indicted by a grand jury in Lafayette Parish for the death of Keyon Alex, a man who was shot at a carwash in Lafayette in October of 2021, according to a press release from the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Edward Felton Jr., 27, of Arnaudville, was indicted […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
