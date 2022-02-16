ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Snow moving into metro Denver

By Colleen Flynn
DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Front Range, foothills and metro Denver .

Snow moved into the northern mountains and Interstate 25 corridor first and is expected to move into the Denver metro area after 11 a.m. with the heaviest snowfall coming between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Central Denver and the downtown area are expected to get 2 – 4 inches while areas to the south and west of the city are looking at 4 – 7 inches.

The evening commute is going to be slushy, slick and slow. Prepare yourself in advance by taking extra time and keeping a distance between your vehicle and the next. Also, be sure to check the traffic map for any closures or delays before you head out.

