Person hit by vehicle flown to trauma center in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mill Branch Road on Fenwick Mountain around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

The Richwood Fire Department stated the person was stabilized and taken to the New Hope Community Center to be airlifted to a level one trauma center.

Emergency crews involved include AirEvac Life Team 103, the Nicholas County Sherriff’s Department and Richwood and Nettie Fire Departments. Two ambulance units and an off-duty medic also assisted the pedestrian.

The Richwood Fire Department thanked all crews involved in a Facebook post.

“As first responders, we consider ourselves to be one big family. We work together for the greater good and to ensure those that we help have the best chance possible no matter the situation!” Richwood Fire Department

