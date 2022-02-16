Vikings officially name former Rams OC Kevin O'Connell new head coach

Kevin O'Connell Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

O'Connell was reported in recent weeks to be Minnesota's pick for the job, although nothing could be made official until after the Rams' playoff run, which ended with a Super Bowl win last Sunday.

"We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach," Vikings co-owner and president Mark Wilf said via the team's website. "He is a strong leader, an innovative coach, and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin's direction."

O'Connell, 36, spent two seasons as the Rams offensive coordinator. Prior to his stint on Sean McVay's coaching staff, he spent three seasons in Washington where he served as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and passing game coordinator in 2018 before becoming offensive coordinator in 2019.

O'Connell was one of four coaching candidates to score a second interview with the Vikings. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also had multiple interviews with Minnesota.

A press conference to formally introduce O'Connell as the Vikings' new head coach is set to take place on Thursday.