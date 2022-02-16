South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold for second straight Winter Olympics

Thomas Bach said Friday it was "chilling" to see how Kamila Valieva's coach treated the Russian teenager after a doping scandal engulfing the skater culminated in an error-strewn performance at the Beijing Olympics. The International Olympic Committee president said he was "very disturbed" to see the 15-year-old fall several times and sob in the women's figure skating final on Thursday. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into Valieva's entourage, after the doping controversy tarnished the second week of the Games in the Chinese capital and thrust the young skater into the glare of the global spotlight. "I was very disturbed when I watched it on TV," Bach said, adding Valieva was treated with "a tremendous coldness" by her coaches after the calamitous free skate routine which saw her finish fourth and miss out on a medal.

SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO