ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold for second straight Winter Olympics

By Alex Weiner
tmj4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea's Choi Min-Jeong won the women's 1500m short track gold medal for the second straight Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Italy's Arianna Fontana edged Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands by 0.003 seconds for the silver medal. Choi grabbed the lead on the seventh of 14 laps and slowed down...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arianna Fontana
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Italian#Americans
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
SkySports

Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater falls and finishes fourth at Winter Olympics

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko tests positive for a steroid

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday that a sample taken on 14 February had contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone. Hunko, 28, has been provisionally suspended. It is the third positive test at the Games...
SPORTS
AFP

Olympic chief Bach hits out at 'chilling' reaction of Valieva coach

Thomas Bach said Friday it was "chilling" to see how Kamila Valieva's coach treated the Russian teenager after a doping scandal engulfing the skater culminated in an error-strewn performance at the Beijing Olympics. The International Olympic Committee president said he was "very disturbed" to see the 15-year-old fall several times and sob in the women's figure skating final on Thursday. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into Valieva's entourage, after the doping controversy tarnished the second week of the Games in the Chinese capital and thrust the young skater into the glare of the global spotlight. "I was very disturbed when I watched it on TV," Bach said, adding Valieva was treated with "a tremendous coldness" by her coaches after the calamitous free skate routine which saw her finish fourth and miss out on a medal.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy