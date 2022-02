Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe finished his third Olympics with another gold, winning the men's biathlon 15km mass start event on Friday morning. Boe won four gold medals in six events in Beijing, and he grabbed a bronze and a fifth place finish in the other two. The 28-year-old Boe now has five career golds and eight career Olympic medals after winning one and three, respectively, in 2018.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO