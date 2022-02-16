Hubble launches line of frames

Soulja Boy is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and more, wearing many different hats throughout the music and entertainment industries. An innovative thinker, it seems the 31-year-old artist always has an idea to take him over the edge, becoming the first to do a lot of things in hip-hop. In the last few months, Soulja has claimed to be the first rapper to have a Twitter account, participate in the money challenge on social media, and film a music video on an iPhone. While he may not be the first rapper to design his own sneaker line, he has officially tapped into that market, launching the Soulja Stars as a limited-edition collection.
