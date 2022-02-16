Hubble launches line of frames

It’s always a pleasure to welcome new customers to Born Again Quilts. I never get tired of reading the expressions on people’s faces when they slowly take it all in and realize this isn’t your “normal” quilt shop. A few Saturdays ago, I welcomed Bertha McLemore and Jacquei Seals fresh from a Sisters of the Cloth Quilt Guild meeting. Guild member Sandi Brothers had recently visited BAQ and highly recommended that the members take the time to experience it. Both Bertha and Jacquei took their time making their way to the back through the aisles of tables and racks feeling fabrics and taking in all that BAQ had to offer. When I mentioned there were pots of remnants at $2.50 a Kroger bag, 87-years-young Bertha really lit up and made a beeline to them. What I very quickly found out is Bertha is the queen of collecting itsy bitsy pieces of fabric.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO