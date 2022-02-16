ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hubble launches line of frames

By Brooke Henson, Editor
optometrytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordable eyeglasses and sunglasses join company’s low-cost contact lens offerings. Low-cost...

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Cult Jewelry Line Foundrae Launches A Joyful New Collection

When Beth Bugdaycay cofounded the fine jewelry company Foundrae with her husband in 2015, she knew what she didn’t want: run-of-the-mill chains and charms, drippy and dull—things you could pick up anywhere. “I wanted my work to speak directly to the people who really understand our jewelry,” she explains, and, indeed, her pieces flaunt highly individual embellishments: Some rings evoke vintage cigar bands; others can be enameled with your own secret sayings; medallions feature half-moons, arrows, abstract blossoms, and radiating hearts—meant, in Bugdaycay’s lexicon, to represent notions like wholeness and resistance, symbols that transcend mere monograms and horoscopes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Trinny London launches long-awaited skincare line with two cleansers

The day all Trinny London fans have been waiting for has finally come. The incredibly successful four-year-old beauty brand has just revealed the start of its skincare line, launching with two cleaners; Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser and Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser. The brand is planning to launch...
SKIN CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Launches New "Soulja Stars" Sneaker Line

Soulja Boy is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and more, wearing many different hats throughout the music and entertainment industries. An innovative thinker, it seems the 31-year-old artist always has an idea to take him over the edge, becoming the first to do a lot of things in hip-hop. In the last few months, Soulja has claimed to be the first rapper to have a Twitter account, participate in the money challenge on social media, and film a music video on an iPhone. While he may not be the first rapper to design his own sneaker line, he has officially tapped into that market, launching the Soulja Stars as a limited-edition collection.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Eyeglasses#Sunglasses#Contact Lens
FOX 43

Brewery Tours launches new Hanover Brewery Tours line

HANOVER, Pa. — There's a new brewery tour in town. Hanover, Pennsylvania, may be known as the Snack Food Capital of the World as it is home to Utz Quality Foods, Synder’s of Hanover, and Martin’s Potato Chips; however, its craft beer scene has been steadily growing in quality and popularity., according to Brewery Tours' website.
HANOVER, PA
Digital Trends

Hubble spots a rare pair of highly active galaxies

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a pair of interacting galaxies, collectively known as Arp 282. The bottom galaxy, NGC 169, is a type of highly active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy. Many similarly active galaxies are hard to observe because they give off so much radiation, but Seyfert galaxies give off energy at wavelengths other than those observed by instruments like those on Hubble. That means the galaxy can be clearly observed, even though it’s extremely active.
ASTRONOMY
Footwear News

The Company Behind the Viral Satan Shoes Will Launch a Footwear Line This Year

MSCHF, the company behind the viral “Satan Shoes,” is not done making conversation-sparking footwear just yet. The Brooklyn-based art collective is advertising a job listing seeking a sneaker designer to help it develop its own in-house footwear line, which is slated to launch in early 2022. The job listing asks for an experienced sneaker designer that can turn concepts into wearable shoes. The designer will be responsible for ideating, creating and launching new footwear designs. “For example, if we said, ‘let’s create a bagel sneaker,’ you’d take that prompt and work on a series of design concepts for a bagel sneaker,” the listing...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Image: Hubble revisits a galactic oddball

The dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies in the southern constellation Pictor, approximately 17 million light-years from Earth. NGC 1705 is a cosmic oddball—it is small, irregularly shaped, and has recently undergone a spate of star formation known as a starburst.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NYLON

Euphoria’s Makeup Artist Donni Davy Is Launching A Makeup Line

There’s arguably no TV show with a greater impact on makeup trends than Euphoria. In its first season, the HBO show inspired countless tutorials, recreations, and inspired designs across social media, and season two has been no different. Behind the iconic designs is the show’s makeup designer Doniella Davy. She also often gives a backstage peek at the looks on her Instagram, where she’s garnered over 400 thousand followers and counting.
MAKEUP
The Waynedale News

Enduring Friendships Over A Quilt Frame – Around The Frame

It’s always a pleasure to welcome new customers to Born Again Quilts. I never get tired of reading the expressions on people’s faces when they slowly take it all in and realize this isn’t your “normal” quilt shop. A few Saturdays ago, I welcomed Bertha McLemore and Jacquei Seals fresh from a Sisters of the Cloth Quilt Guild meeting. Guild member Sandi Brothers had recently visited BAQ and highly recommended that the members take the time to experience it. Both Bertha and Jacquei took their time making their way to the back through the aisles of tables and racks feeling fabrics and taking in all that BAQ had to offer. When I mentioned there were pots of remnants at $2.50 a Kroger bag, 87-years-young Bertha really lit up and made a beeline to them. What I very quickly found out is Bertha is the queen of collecting itsy bitsy pieces of fabric.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Essence

BIA Launches Makeup Line Exclusively With Dolls Kill, ‘Beauty For Certain’

The collection includes lipsticks, cream blushes, and highlight!. Multi-platinum recording artist BIA has taken the music industry by storm from her viral “Whole Lotta Money” hit to her “Best On Earth” Russ collaboration, which happens to be a favorite of Rihanna as seen on her TikTok. With her raps and rhymes getting the airplay and recognition it deserves, it’s only right that the Massachusetts bred artist secures the bag in fashion and beauty as well. Not too long following her Missguided x Sean John ambassadorship, BIA has officially launched her debut makeup line in collaboration with fashion brand Dolls Kill.
MAKEUP
MotorBiscuit

Marina Begins to Boil After Tesla Model X Falls Into a Marina

New technological breakthroughs often feel like magic at first. With the advent of EVs or the attempts to create autonomous driving, this concept should be pretty familiar for anyone paying attention to the car world. However, this Tesla Model X falling into a marina in Spain might be a little too on the nose. Once the Tesla Model X was submerged, the water above began to boil and steam like some sort of cartoon witch’s brew.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy