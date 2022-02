FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers in Kentucky's House and Senate chambers have filed legislation to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use. Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-67) and Senators Morgan McGarvey (D-19) and David Yates (D-37) filed identical legislation Thursday titled L.E.T.T.'s Grow. According to a press release from the Kentucky House of Representatives, the acronym stands for legalizing sales, expunging crimes, treating those who "deserve to benefit" from the medicinal properties provided by cannabis and taxing sales for people who want to buy cannabis for "adult use."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO