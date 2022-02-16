Norfolk man sentenced to six decades in prison in connection to 2019 triple shooting on Great Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to more than six decades in prison in connection to a 2019 triple shooting in Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that 33-year-old Corey Anderson pleaded guilty to five charges in June 2021, including malicious wounding and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with aggravated malicious wounding and unlawful wounding.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 63 years in prison but had 39 years suspended. He is expected to spend 24 years behind bars.

The charges stem from a triple shooting that happened early one Saturday morning in November 2019 . According to police, the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. outside of the Vibes Restaurant and Lounge in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three victims – one with life-threatening injuries and two with non life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital.

It was later determined that he had parked his vehicle in front of the entrance to Vibes and blasted loud music. When he was asked to turn down his music, it turned into a physical fight.

After being broken up by security, Anderson got a rifle out of his car and fired five shots into the crowd.

He was arrested several hours later at his home but denied shooting anyone.

