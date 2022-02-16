Sobek: 2 Players Releases in the US This May

Dead Island 2 is not only reportedly still happening, but its release date is apparently not very far away. The sequel to 2011's Dead Island was announced back in 2014. Unlike its predecessor -- which was developed by Techland, the Polish studio that would go on to make Dying Light and Dying Light 2 -- Dead Island 2 was being made by Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager Development. However, in 2016, after development issues, the studio was yanked from the game and replaced with Sumo Digital, a team perhaps best known for Crackdown 3, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Team Sonic Racing. Sumo Digital didn't last very long though. And for a while, it was unclear what was happening with the game until 2019, Dambuster Studios -- a team best known for 2016's Homefront: The Revolution -- was assigned to its development. Since then, we haven't heard much about the project and we've yet to see a re-reveal.

