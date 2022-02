Today, miHoYo hosted the first Genshin Impact Special Program of 2022 offering players a preview of what’s to come in the Version 2.5 update, coming February 16. As most of you have probably guessed, the update – When the Sakura Bloom – adds the head maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine and friend of the Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, as a new five-star playable character. She’ll be the only new character in this update and available in the first event wish. The phase two event wishes will feature the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi, to go along with the update’s story content.

