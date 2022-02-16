ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Forestry: Hawkins County fire 100% contained

By Slater Teague, Amy Cockerham, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbdtC_0eGIa4fy00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – A brush fire in Hawkins County drew crews to the Grassy Creek Road area Wednesday afternoon.

Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to murder of Hawkins Co. woman

The fire was listed as 100% contained by the Division of Forestry as of 6 p.m.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry Current Wildfires Map reports the fire was active after first being reported around 11:55 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpnJb_0eGIa4fy00
PHOTO: WJHL

Carters Valley Fire Safety officer Paul Cappello said when crews got word of the fire, they called out for resources right away.

Cappello said several families had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

“We received a call, several 911 calls, for a large area of brush burning with extension into wooded area,” Cappello said. “When I arrived, the wooded area was wind driven and extended into the forest.”

A crew of around 30 to 40 people worked on scene to contain the brush fire. Sullivan West, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Carters Valley Fire Department assisted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DZJJ_0eGIa4fy00
PHOTO: WJHL
LAST WEEK: Hawkins County wildfire 100% contained, evacuation orders lifted

On Friday, Feb. 11 a previous wildfire in Hawkins County burned more than 100 acres and prompted evacuations in some areas. No homes were damaged in that fire, and it was fully contained later that day.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Storm Team 11 have both stated that Northeast Tennessee is in high danger of experiencing wildfires Wednesday due to high winds and dryness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Crews responding to Washington County, Va fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) responded to a fire that spanned seven acres across Washington County, Va. on Wednesday afternoon. Per the Virginia Department of Forestry website, the fire is at 70% containment, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area was just one of many to catch fire in the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Smoke visible from OmniSource in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a fire at OmniSource on Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, firefighters arrived at the scene on Perma Road at 1 p.m. A spokesperson with the city described the situation as a debris fire. News Channel 11 has a crew at the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WJHL

‘Very high’ fire danger in Tennessee on Wednesday

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that it will not issue any safe debris burn permits due to high winds across the state. Drew Mickolay with the U.S. Forest Service Cherokee National Forest said that fire officials are concerned that manmade fires could get out of hand during current weather conditions. “[This […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Fire#Brush Fire#Hawkins Co#The Division Of Forestry#Hawkins County Sheriff#Northeast Tennessee#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Sullivan Co. GOP mayoral race down to 2 candidates

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The race for mayor of the region’s largest county heated up this week after candidate Mark Vance announced he dropped out, citing financial pressure from other candidates. Records show that County Commissioner Angie Stanley loaned $100,000 of personal funds to her campaign and incumbent mayor Richard Venable loaned $30,000 of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lee County sergeant honored for heroic action

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was honored for potentially saving another officer’s life. Sgt. Mason Cook received the American Red Cross Life Saving Award from the Pennington Gap Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, Pennington Gap officer Matt Lawson was conducting a traffic stop when he was exposed […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Second egg arrives at Bluff City eagle nest

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eugene and Frances continue to see their feathery family grow in 2022. The eagles welcomed their second egg of the season on Wednesday night, according to administrators of the East Tennessee State University Eagle Cams page on Facebook. The egg was laid at 7 p.m. Late Saturday night, Frances laid […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Southwest VA COVID case rate less than half of Omicron peak

Rate remains more than triple the statewide average RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 329 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID deaths Friday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people fell to less than half its Omicron variant peak and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

NETN’s COVID-19 case rate dropped another 29% last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to drop last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday. The seven-county region added 4,894 new cases last week, 29% fewer than the 6,902 cases reported in the week prior and 42% fewer than the 8,480 new cases two weeks prior […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy