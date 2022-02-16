Forestry: Hawkins County fire 100% contained

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – A brush fire in Hawkins County drew crews to the Grassy Creek Road area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was listed as 100% contained by the Division of Forestry as of 6 p.m.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry Current Wildfires Map reports the fire was active after first being reported around 11:55 a.m.

Carters Valley Fire Safety officer Paul Cappello said when crews got word of the fire, they called out for resources right away.

Cappello said several families had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

“We received a call, several 911 calls, for a large area of brush burning with extension into wooded area,” Cappello said. “When I arrived, the wooded area was wind driven and extended into the forest.”

A crew of around 30 to 40 people worked on scene to contain the brush fire. Sullivan West, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Carters Valley Fire Department assisted.

On Friday, Feb. 11 a previous wildfire in Hawkins County burned more than 100 acres and prompted evacuations in some areas. No homes were damaged in that fire, and it was fully contained later that day.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Storm Team 11 have both stated that Northeast Tennessee is in high danger of experiencing wildfires Wednesday due to high winds and dryness.

