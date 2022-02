THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the final finisher among the open teams to make it into the Daytona 500, and that's driver of the No. 44, Greg Biffle. Greg, welcome back. Everyone is excited to walk over here. Fans were coming up to you talking about how happy they were to see you back in the Cup Series. How did that feel and how does it feel to make the 500 on Sunday?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO