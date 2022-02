GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Judge Robert Jonker held a final housekeeping hearing Friday ahead of the March 8 trial in federal court in Grand Rapids. The trial could last four to five weeks and run into the spring break of schools in western Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO