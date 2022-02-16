ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Plane crashes, flips over at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

By Matt Papaycik
 2 days ago
Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a small passenger plane crashed around 11 a.m., flipped over, and landed on its roof at the airport, located at 3800 State Road 715.

Helicopter video showed the aircraft in a grassy area next to a runway.

Authorities said everyone inside the plane got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

