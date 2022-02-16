Boston city councilor proposes tax break for Mass. & Cass property owners

"It may take a little bit out of their feeling that we, the city, have abandoned them."

City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty in an Oct. 1, 2019, photo. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is asking his colleagues to consider giving tax abatements for properties in the Mass. and Cass and Newmarket Square areas in light of the years of safety and quality of life issues residents and business owners have faced — and still do, he said.

The city has mounted efforts to meet the issues and demands of the region’s de facto epicenter of the opioid crisis, including hypodermic needle cleanup, sidewalk cleaning, and mental health outreach.

But Flaherty said he has heard from residents about the persistent challenges facing their neighborhoods — about car break-ins and used needles on the streets; about public urination, defecation, and sex; about abundant trash and graffiti.

And he acknowledged the city has, to some degree, “dropped the ball.”

“We’ve still fallen short on our standards,” he said.

With that, Flaherty is calling on the council to hold a public hearing to discuss the potential for granting tax breaks to constituents in the area, some of whom pay Boston’s highest property taxes, he said.

It’s not a consideration he takes lightly.

Within fiscal year 2021 alone, the city’s assessed property value jumped by $14.5 billion — a 8.2 percent increase over the prior year — making for a total value of $190.7 billion, according to Flaherty’s hearing order.

Property taxes make up approximately 75 percent of the city’s revenues, he said.

“I think this is a very unique and special case,” Flaherty said during the Feb. 9 council meeting. “And I feel that in recognition of our shortcomings to provide an adequate level of city services to the homeowners and to the business owners in the area, that we should explore the idea of offering a property tax abatement.”

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has, in recent months, sought to bring sweeping change to the area.

In January, city crews cleared out tent encampments around Mass. and Cass under an initiative to get people living there into temporary housing and onto the road to recovery for substance use disorders.

Flaherty nor his filed hearing order offer a sense of how much taxpayers in that part of the city could potentially save, however, should officials pursue an abatement.

Flaherty hopes to start the conversation by considering what areas, exactly, could be included, and whether the city should offer property owners some relief, particularly as the Newmarket Square Business Improvement District — formed in November — takes shape.

The district, commonly referred to as a BID, was formed by the Newmarket Business Association and uses private resources to fund and support services such as extra security and a clean streets program, along with an improvement plan.

The hearing order floats the possibility of providing a tax abatement for the BID’s first three years, although Flaherty made clear that homeowners will be the priority.

“It may take a little bit out of their feeling that we, the city, have abandoned them,” he said.