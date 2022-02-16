ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 4 coming to Netflix in March

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for a fourth season on Netflix in March.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Season 4 of the F1 racing docuseries will premiere March 11.

Drive to Survive gives a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the Formula One World Championship. Season 4 will cover the 2021 World Championship, which concluded in December.

The 2021 World Championship saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go head-to-head in a 22-race battle.

"Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport's most dramatic seasons to date," Netflix and F1 said in a statement.

"Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries, unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid."

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes. The season premieres ahead of the 2022 season opener, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 20.

UPI News

