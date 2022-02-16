Wisconsin Elections Commission Revises Ballot Dropbox Guidance for April Election
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted unanimously to change its guidance regarding ballot dropboxes for the April 5th spring...whbl.com
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted unanimously to change its guidance regarding ballot dropboxes for the April 5th spring...whbl.com
in person voting is the only Fair, and honest way of Voting unless someone has proof of a disability that prevents it. Then there won't be any Election Result Disputes from either side.
if you're not going to have someone attending the box, forget it. How does it make sense to go to the box and not just go inside the building?
Amid the debate of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin,there is a widespread misconception that they are somehow permissable under state law because they are not explicitly banned under state law..they most certainly are not..Wisconsin law is actually remarkably clear..there are precisely two legal methods of absentee voting..in person and by mail..that's it..if a voter does not personally hand his or hers absentee ballot to an election worker or mail it to the municipal clerk's or cities election. Commissions office,then the vote has not been lawfully cast
Comments / 8