Social media at one time was the powerhouse for all things marketing – whether this be taking advantage of Facebooks only online shop section, the publicity that comes with Twitter posts, or showing off images on Instagram for the latest stock, but is it still important for business marketing? In many other parts of the world, it still very much rings true that it’s the biggest platform as this resource shows many of the biggest international destinations for digital nomads with expertise, but how effective is it?

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO