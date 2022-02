A same-sex male penguin couple at a zoo in New York state became parents after the egg they had been caring for hatched early last month. The chick was hatched on January 1 after being fostered by Elmer and Lima. The dads became the first same-sex foster parents to successfully hatch an egg at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, which is known internationally for its Humboldt penguin program, the zoo said.

