Norway has already snared a dozen gold medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics, with half the Games to go. That brings us to a burning question: Why are they so good?. Well, for one thing, the climate is more conducive to winter sports training. Natives also love cross-country skiing and have long enjoyed ski jumping. The Nordic Combined sport, for example, combines those two pastimes into four events -- and Norway has won a boatload of those already at the Beijing Games.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO