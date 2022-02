It began as a normal Uber pick-up for the mom of four moonlighting as a driver. That is until the man in the backseat put a gun to her head. According to police, that man was 22-year-old Calvin Crew, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, who has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Uber driver and mom of four, Christina (Christi) Spicuzza.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO