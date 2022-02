Uber will disclose rider ratings in detail starting Wednesday and let its users see how many stars drivers have given them after a ride. Yes, your Uber driver is judging you, and now you can see a breakdown of your average rating. There’s always been a rating in the app that applies to both Uber drivers and riders, and the ratings have become something of a point of pride and derision, too — the specifics have just been invisible to riders before.

