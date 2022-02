The Tattoo Expo is coming back to Amarillo for 2022. It's going to be here just in time for Valentine's Day. The expo is a collection of artists from all over who descend upon the city giving you the chance to check out a variety of styles and maybe get a unique piece done. Usually there will also be artists doing piercings, there's some form of entertainment, and a variety of vendors.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO