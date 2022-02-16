10th annual Parkinson’s Half Marathon to be held in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Parkinson’s Half Marathon and 5K is returning for its 10th year, and it will be in-person.

The races will take place on April 9, starting at the Glacial Drumlin State Trailhead in Cottage Grove, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event will feature free food and drinks for participants, music, and awards. Participants can also sign up for a 1K walk or a kid’s run.

The runs raise money to fight Parkinson’s disease through the American Parkinson Disease Association. It is the largest fundraiser for the Wisconsin Chapter of the APDA, raising over $400,000.

To sign up, visit parkinsonshalfmarathon.com. Organizers are also asking for volunteers and sponsors. The deadline to register is March 10.

