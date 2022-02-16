ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Animas County, CO

Elderly man disappears from Las Animas County; have you seen him?

By Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a man who disappeared Friday, Feb. 11.

David George Shier, 82, was last seen in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2. near the Trinidad Walmart. Authorities believe Shier has a cellphone with him.

ALSO MISSING: Man disappears from El Paso County; have you seen him?

Shier has a buzz cut and a silver and black moustache/goatee. He is 6’00” and weighs 165 pounds.

Shier suffers from a cognitive impairment.

If you see him, call 911 or the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 846-2211.

