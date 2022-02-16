Elderly man disappears from Las Animas County; have you seen him?
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a man who disappeared Friday, Feb. 11.
David George Shier, 82, was last seen in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2. near the Trinidad Walmart. Authorities believe Shier has a cellphone with him.ALSO MISSING: Man disappears from El Paso County; have you seen him?
Shier has a buzz cut and a silver and black moustache/goatee. He is 6’00” and weighs 165 pounds.
Shier suffers from a cognitive impairment.
If you see him, call 911 or the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 846-2211.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0