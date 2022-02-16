ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow just hours away: Timing, amounts, impacts

By Matt Meister
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

A cold front continues to push south at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 over eastern Colorado.

SOME MO’ SNOW: Why Colorado’s snowpack needs a boost

Ahead of the front, Trinidad checks in with a temperature of 54, while areas south of the Palmer Divide behind the front are in the 30s. North of the Palmer Divide, low clouds are advancing south and temperatures are in the 20s in Denver.

A dry start to the day in southern Colorado will change during the middle of the afternoon as showers will start to push off of the mountains and into the Pikes Peak Region from the northwest. A rain/snow mix is expected as showers begin.

ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS: Here’s what a ‘winter storm warning’ means

Snow picks up in the Pikes Peak Region and the mountain areas late in the afternoon and is likely to impact the evening commute for some areas.

The farther northwest you are and the higher in elevation you are, the more likely you’re going to be impacted. It’ll be a slow commute between Denver and Colorado Springs late Wednesday. As the snow spreads southeast across the region this evening, more areas will see winter weather travel conditions develop and a slow Thursday morning commute is expected.

As the temperatures drop overnight, roads that were initially wet will ice up and then see snow accumulate on top of them. The heaviest snow will be found on the typical terrain features in southern Colorado Wednesday night. Snow ends from north to south early on Thursday, but school delays are expected with the icy roads.

