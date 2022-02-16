ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CommonSpirit posts operating loss in quarter, hurt by surging labor costs

By Susan Kelly
healthcaredive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonSpirit Health said it recorded higher labor and supply costs in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, resulting in an operating loss of $81 million and a negative 0.9% margin. The loss compared to operating income of $363 million in the same period a year ago, when the organization benefited...

www.healthcaredive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Siemens Gamesa posts first quarter losses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While the future still looks bright for Siemens Gamesa and its wind energy platform, supply chain issues and other COVID related factors ate into the company's bottom line for the first quarter. Revenue fell by more than 20% year-over-year at $2.05 billion although order backlog continues to be strong at $38.4 Billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Harley surges after posting surprise fourth-quarter profit

Harley-Davidson reported a surprise profit in the fourth quarter as strong demand in its home market and higher motorcycle prices padded earnings and shipping delays eased. The shares rose in early trading. Adjusted profit of 15 cents a share marked a sharp turnaround from a loss in the same period...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Costs#Health System#Health Plan#Commonspirit Health#Kaiser Permanente#Baylor Scott White#Centura Health
pymnts

PepsiCo, Kellogg’s and McDonald’s Warn of Higher Prices to Offset Expenditures

With inflation pushing up prices, some of the biggest consumer brands have been passing on the input costs to consumers, the Financial Times reported Sunday (Feb. 13). Executives say that with higher wages and savings, U.S. consumers have also been spending more, justifying the increases. PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Kellogg have all done this, citing higher labor, shipping and commodity costs, along with how the pandemic has affected supply chains.
BUSINESS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Ford earnings hurt by chip shortage

Ford reported an unexpected drop in its fourth quarter earnings, rather than the improved results expected by Wall Street, but the company promised it sees a better 2022 ahead. The company reported income excluding special items of $1.1 billion, down from $1.4 billion on that same basis a year ago....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Hiring is surging—and so are staffing costs

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The U.S. workforce added 467,000 workers to the payrolls in January, according to the Feb. 4 jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The findings quashed expectations that companies would slow hiring in January due to the Omicron variant. But how is hiring hitting the bottom line?
BUSINESS
Kokomo Perspective

Chamber president: Increased labor costs could have industries adopt automation

(The Center Square) – Many people are taking advantage of the tight labor market to seek greener pastures, but there are side effects for consumers and businesses alike. The U.S. Labor Department reported 10.9 million job openings in December, while November saw a record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs.
BUSINESS
Cleveland.com

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one. Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Uber Posts Quarterly Profit As Ride Demand Recovers, Delivery Remains Strong

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported its second quarterly operating profit as demand for its ride-hailing service approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable for the first time. Shares were up nearly 6% in after-hours trading. The company's first-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations as...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Tyson Foods CEO is betting on A.I. and automation to reduce labor costs

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. An uptick in digital transformation at companies was ushered in by the pandemic. And as supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages continue to be a factor, Tyson Foods, Inc. CEO and President Donnie King has made tech a business imperative.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

1-800-Flowers Under Pressure; Port Congestion And Labor Deficit Driving Operating Costs

The trade bottleneck is a result of port congestion and lack of drivers. The US earnings season is in full swing and almost 200 companies included in the Broad Market Index and the S&P 500 have reported on the past quarter. According to FactSet, Q3 2021 with record-setting net profit has now passed and we are witnessing a decline from 12.9% to 12.4% for Q4 2021. Furthermore, 72% of companies downgraded their Q1 2022 guidance, which is 12% higher than the five-year average percentage.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Eastman Chemical's first-quarter earnings to be hurt by 'operational incident' at Tennessee facility

Shares of Eastman Chemical Co. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Monday after specialty chemicals company provided a first-quarter earnings outlook that was below expectations, as a result of an operational incident at its manufacturing facility in Kingsport, Tenn. The company it had a steam line failure at the facility on Jan. 31, and the primary impacted area of specialty copolyesters is expected to take four to six weeks to fully recover. The company said as a result of pulled-forward fixed and maintenance costs, and an expected "modest impact" on sales of specialty copolyesters and acetate tow, the company expects first-quarter earnings per share between $2.05 and $2.25, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $2.34. The company also affirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $9.50 to $10.00, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $9.73. The stock has gained 6.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has lost 4.2%.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy