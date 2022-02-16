Harriet is a cocker spaniel and my best friend. We have been meeting up every day at the park for years. On the days, I arrive first, I often chat with Jeffrey, who is a beagle. Recently, I was told Jeffrey had a crush on me. At first, I didn't give it much thought. Then I realized that Jeffrey was always at the gate to greet me whenever our car pulled into the parking lot. I think that Jeffrey’s mom and mine haven't helped the situation by saying what an adorable couple we were and what a shame we were fixed. Yesterday they were talking about us having playdates on the weekends. I like Jeffrey well enough for a bit of chat, but I have no interest in our relationship going any further. How can I nip this situation in the bud and let him know how I feel without hurting his feelings?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO