Watervliet PD searching for missing teen

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Watervliet Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. Police said Alisha, 14, was last seen in the area of Walgreen’s in Watervliet.

Alisha is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Alisha’s whereabouts, you can contact the Watervliet Police Department’s non-emergency number at (518) 542-8212.

