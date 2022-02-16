ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Watervliet PD searching for missing teen

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Suyvi_0eGIUlv400

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Watervliet Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. Police said Alisha, 14, was last seen in the area of Walgreen’s in Watervliet.

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

Alisha is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Alisha’s whereabouts, you can contact the Watervliet Police Department’s non-emergency number at (518) 542-8212.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watervliet, NY
Watervliet, NY
Crime & Safety
Watervliet, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Man indicted for murder in fatal Rotterdam stabbing

A man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing that happened on Curry Road in Rotterdam on January 1. The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office said Christopher Smith-Wadsworth, 30, of Schenectady has been charged with the murder of Sutlesh Girdharry, 24, of Schenectady
ROTTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Watervliet Pd#Walgreen#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy