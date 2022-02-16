Watervliet PD searching for missing teen
WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Watervliet Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. Police said Alisha, 14, was last seen in the area of Walgreen’s in Watervliet.Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
Alisha is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information on Alisha's whereabouts, you can contact the Watervliet Police Department's non-emergency number at (518) 542-8212.
