Russia's annual inflation slows to 8.75%, economy ministry says

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Annual consumer inflation in Russia slowed slightly to 8.75% as of Feb. 11 from 8.80% a week earlier, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, still far above the 4% target, keeping pressure on the central bank to stick to tight monetary policy.

Weekly inflation slowed to 0.13% in the week to Feb. 11 from 0.29% in the preceding week, data from the statistics service Rosstat showed separately on Wednesday.

Inflation data is in focus as it drives Russia’s rate-hiking cycle. In an attempt to rein in stubbornly high inflation that dents livings standards, the central bank raised its key interest rate sharply to 9.5% last week and indicated a further rate increase was likely. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Peter Graff)

